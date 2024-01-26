Dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Beverly Hills

A complaint over a barking dog leads to two arrests in the town of Beverly Hills, in CItrus County.

When animal control officers arrived at the home on S Tyler Street, they said they were greeted with a strong smell of ammonia and feces.

Three small Chihuahuas were running loose in the front yard, which was filled with garbage.

The officers went to the backyard and found a thin Chihuahua lying down on a blanket that did not respond to officers for several minutes, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Officers said the dog tried to run away when they tried to pick her up, but she fell over several times. She was taken to Citrus County Animal Services for immediate care.

Concerned the homeowner may need medical attention, deputies and animal control officers went into the home – which has no power.

READ: 2 kids removed from feces covered Inverness home, 3 arrested for animal cruelty: CCSO

They said the kitchen floor was covered in feces, urine and trash. They said trash, feces and mold covered just about every surface.

A large, thin husky was found in a wire crate without a plastic tray – coated in urine and feces. Officers said every inch of the husky's body was wet and caked with feces.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said as officers were loading the last dog into their vehicle to bring to Citrus County Animal Services, two people showed up at the home.

Rory Alexander, 30, and Angelica Addison, 31 told them they are not currently living in the home but come back daily to care for the dogs.

The pair was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

The eight dogs taken from the home were signed over to the county and are receiving medical care at the shelter.

"There wasn't an inch of this house that wasn't covered in feces, urine, or garbage. There is zero excuse to force innocent animals to live in these disgusting conditions," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "I am thankful for the individual who called us to report the abhorrent treatment of these dogs, and I urge anyone who sees possible signs of animal abuse to do the same."