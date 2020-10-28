Donald Trump Jr. to host campaign rally in Daytona Beach

With less than a week until Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. will be in Florida on Wednesday rallying voters for his father, President Donald Trump, with three stops on the itinerary.

Trump Jr. will first speak in Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. at the Diamond D Ranch.

He'll then host a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Daytona Beach. He'll speak at 4 p.m. at Volusia Top Gun at 2900 Bellevue Ave. Tickets are available HERE.

Lastly, Trump Jr. will head to a speaking engagement in Vero Beach at the Indian River Fairgrounds. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

President Trump himself was in The Villages speaking to older voters, one day after his final presidential debate against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

“I believe that American seniors must come first,” said Trump.

Ivanka Trump was in Sarasota on Tuesday to make the case for her father during a rally at Nathan Benderson Park.

“Exactly one week from today, we’re going to win Florida. We’re going to win Florida,” Trump said.

Also on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama held a drive-in rally in Orlando for Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Obama wasted no time in throwing some digs at President Trump.

“I didn’t think that Donald Trump would embrace my vision or my policies, but I did hope for the country’s sake he might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But, he didn’t. He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends,” Obama said.

Biden returns to the Sunshine State on Thursday, hosting rallies in Tampa and Broward County.

