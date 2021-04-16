‘Don’t touch the thermostat’: 6 Lightning fans can chill out in coolest Air bnb listing for charity

It has an open floor plan, historical charm, and the most famous trophy in sports. You can spend the night like a champion at Tampa Bay’s newest Airbnb listing, Amalie Arena.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are raising money for charity and offering a one-of-a-kind hockey experience for one night only. The VIP treatment includes sleeping over in a luxury loft at the arena right next to the Stanley Cup.

Up to six lucky Lightning fans will get behind-the-scenes access to Amalie Arena and an itinerary any Bolts buff would dream of crossing off their bucket list.

"We’re really excited to have a fun unique activation that can bring a little bit of connection between the team and the arena and the fans to life and all doing it for a good cause," said Tampa Bay Lightning Director of Creative and Brand Strategy Brittany Austin.



A luxury loft inside the stadium will be transformed into a VIP space, to chill out and stay over.

The listing on Airbnb is for the night of Saturday, April 24 and can be booked one time only. It goes live mid-day Monday, April 19.

"It is only open to Tampa Bay residents, we truly want it to be someone who is here local, and so as they log on it’s really going to be the first person that books," Austin said.

The Stanley Cup will be your date as you choose from a long list of unforgettable options like an up-close look at the arena’s pipe organ, setting off the tesla coil, private skate time on the Lightning’s home ice, and getting to mingle with Thunder Bug.

"We have a five-course meal that will be prepared by our incredible chefs here, we have gaming systems that can be connected into our video screens and our quad for video games, get the chance to watch a movie on the Lightening Vision," said Austin.

To score this hockey haven it will cost you $5,000. Every penny will benefit the Lightning Foundation and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

"We have heard from thousands of people that have been impacted by this pandemic," said Jennifer Moore, vice president of development for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

That uptick in calls includes many residents dealing with anxiety and depression connected to the coronavirus. That is why the funds will go towards mental health services.

"We are seeing the need for mental health awareness, mental health support and so we are so thankful that we are going to be able to do some of those through the Lightning," Moore said.

The Airbnb listing for this Room & Boards experience goes live Monday, April 19 at noon.

For the lucky person who books it there is just one rule, do not touch the thermostat.

The listing can be found here.

