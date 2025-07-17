Expand / Collapse search

Stolen gun among weapons seized from suspected drug trafficker in Bradenton: Police

By
Published  July 17, 2025 12:23pm EDT
Bradenton
The Brief

    • A suspected drug trafficker has been arrested in Bradenton.
    • Police say they also seized three guns, including one that was stolen, while executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home.
    • The three guns seized bring the number of firearms taken off the streets by the CRT this year to 34, and the total since the CRT formed in mid-2024 to 87.

BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized three guns, including one that was stolen, from his home.

The backstory:

Officers arrested Olvin Gutierrez Ponce, 44, on multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a house of worship.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The arrest and seizure happened while BPD's Crime Reduction Team, with the assistance of SWAT, Homeland Security, and the ATF, were executing a search warrant at Ponce’s home.

Image 1 of 4

By the numbers:

The three guns seized bring the number of firearms taken off the streets by the CRT this year to 34, and the total since the CRT formed in mid-2024 to 87.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Bradenton Police Department. 

BradentonCrime and Public Safety