Stolen gun among weapons seized from suspected drug trafficker in Bradenton: Police
BRADENTON, Fla. - Police in Bradenton have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized three guns, including one that was stolen, from his home.
The backstory:
Officers arrested Olvin Gutierrez Ponce, 44, on multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a house of worship.
Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
The arrest and seizure happened while BPD's Crime Reduction Team, with the assistance of SWAT, Homeland Security, and the ATF, were executing a search warrant at Ponce’s home.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department
By the numbers:
The three guns seized bring the number of firearms taken off the streets by the CRT this year to 34, and the total since the CRT formed in mid-2024 to 87.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Bradenton Police Department.