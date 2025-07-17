Stolen gun among weapons seized from suspected drug trafficker in Bradenton: Police

The Brief A suspected drug trafficker has been arrested in Bradenton. Police say they also seized three guns, including one that was stolen, while executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home. The three guns seized bring the number of firearms taken off the streets by the CRT this year to 34, and the total since the CRT formed in mid-2024 to 87.



Police in Bradenton have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized three guns, including one that was stolen, from his home.

The backstory:

Officers arrested Olvin Gutierrez Ponce, 44, on multiple charges, including possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a house of worship.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The arrest and seizure happened while BPD's Crime Reduction Team, with the assistance of SWAT, Homeland Security, and the ATF, were executing a search warrant at Ponce’s home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

By the numbers:

The three guns seized bring the number of firearms taken off the streets by the CRT this year to 34, and the total since the CRT formed in mid-2024 to 87.