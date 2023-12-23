Tampa man arrested after fleeing from trooper and HCSO deputy: Officials

article

A 22-year-old Tampa man was arrested early Saturday morning after speeding away from law enforcement, according to officials.

Christian Bernard Joinville was charged with fleeing to elude at a high speed, according to officials.

Around 1:40 a.m., troopers say a small white car was seen going over 100 mph while headed south on US-41 near Gibsonton road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office vehicle with lights and sirens on tried to stop the car. A trooper also activated the emergency lights and siren to catch up with the car, according to authorities.

Officials say the FHP vehicle was marked, while the HCSO SUV was unmarked.

According to authorities, Joinville turned off his lights and continued to speed while cutting in and out of traffic.

When Joinville slowed down, FHP says a trooper immobilized the car and took the driver into custody for aggravated fleeing and eluding.