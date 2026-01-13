Driver killed, construction workers injured in crash on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

The Brief A Georgia man died, and three construction workers were injured in a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Monday night. Troopers said he did not yield to construction workers, entered a closed lane in the active construction zone and crashed into a Ford F-550 that was driven by a 45-year-old Tampa man who was working in the construction zone. The driver of the Ford F-550 and two other construction workers aboard the truck were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Georgia man died, and three construction workers were injured in a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Monday night.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old man from Musella, Georgia, was traveling southbound on the Howard Frankland Bridge shortly before 10 p.m.

Troopers said he did not yield to construction workers, entered a closed lane in the active construction zone and crashed into a Ford F-550 that was driven by a 45-year-old Tampa man who was working in the construction zone.

Debris from the crash struck a Nissan Titan driven by an 18-year-old Largo man who was also traveling southbound on the bridge.

The driver of the Ford F-550 and two other construction workers aboard the truck were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Titan was not injured in the crash.