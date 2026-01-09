Howard Frankland Bridge construction barrels toward finish line: Here’s what to know

The Brief Florida Department of Transportation engineers say work on the new Howard Frankland Bridge is accelerating, with the project on track for completion this summer. Express lanes, the shared-use path and demolition of the original 1960s bridge are the primary focuses, according to FDOT. Southbound lanes of I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge will close overnight next week for two days as crews install overhead signage.



Drivers crossing Tampa Bay are getting a clearer picture of what the future holds for the Howard Frankland Bridge as construction barrels toward the finish line.

The Florida Department of Transportation offered an up-close look Friday at progress on the new bridge, where crews are concentrating on the express lanes and tearing down the aging structure built in the 1960s.

"Right now, with the Howard Frankland Bridge, we’re working primarily on the express lanes and the demolition of the old 1960s bridge," said Austin Petersen, an engineer with FDOT.

FDOT says the express lanes are designed to give drivers more predictable travel times across the bay.



"We want to give drivers in the area another option to make sure that they know that they can get from Point A to Point B when they expect to get there," Petersen said.

What we know:

The express lanes are scheduled to open in the spring, along with a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.



FDOT says the path will include scenic features overlooking Tampa Bay.



"We’ve got esthetic features that we’re doing, little lookout areas where people can stop and look over the bay and relax," Petersen said.



Crews are also continuing demolition of the original Howard Frankland Bridge; a process engineers say marks a major milestone in the long-running project.



FDOT says replacing the old bridge was critical to meet modern transportation demands.



"To replace that with something that’s going to last us for 80 to 100 years to come, as well as to account for some of the demand on the railway that we have, we decided to implement this project," Petersen said.

What's next:

Drivers will need to plan ahead next week as construction temporarily impacts traffic.



According to FDOT, southbound I-275 lanes toward the Howard Frankland Bridge will close from 11 p.m. Tuesday, January 13, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, January 14, weather permitting.

What they're saying:

"Motorists will detour off the interstate using SR 60, with message boards and temporary signage guiding traffic along Memorial Highway, Courtney Campbell Causeway, Bayside Bridge and Roosevelt Boulevard," FDOT said in a news release.

"We have to do work over traffic, so we need to defer traffic away from the bridge at that time so that we make sure everyone is safe," Petersen added.



FDOT says northbound I-275 lanes from St. Petersburg to Tampa will not be affected, but drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.



Engineers say the project remains on schedule for an on-time completion this summer, though significant work is still ahead.