Drop in TPA passengers through first half of 2025 fiscal year

Tampa International Airport saw a drop in passenger numbers during the first half of fiscal year 2025, which runs from October to March.

New data shows the airport ended up serving roughly one million fewer passengers during that six-month period than it originally expected it would.

Data also shows TPA saw fewer domestic travelers in March this year compared to March 2024.

Airport officials cited several factors for the decline, including Hurricane Milton and a spring break riddled with canceled flights due to severe weather and air traffic delays across the country.

Additionally, Easter weekend fell in April this year – not March like it did last year.

Aviation experts also add that Americans may have less discretionary income these days.

What they're saying:

"There's also the broader economic environment. And look, travel is a discretionary purchase," Henry Harteveldt, travel industry analyst at Atmosphere Research Group, said. "We may love to travel, but if the cost of everyday items is more expensive or if we're uncertain about our jobs or job stability, if we are not earning as much money as we once were, we're going to have to cut back on the discretionary activities."

Experts also point to some uncertainty amid the current economic and political climate.

"This dip in tourism, I think, is really driven by more than just economic conditions. I think it really is more of a global social response to the current conditions in the United States," USF Sarasota-Manatee economics instructor Michael Snipes said.

Consider international travel: While new numbers show it continues to do pretty well at TPA, experts told FOX 13 overall international travel to the U.S. is down.

"When we look at a country like Canada and some of the countries in the (European Union), a lot of that is going to be, not just protest against the tariffs, but protest against the administration itself," Snipes added.

Experts said it’s worth seeing whether fewer passengers flying in and out of Tampa Bay could mean less revenue generated for local hotels and restaurants.

"While it may not necessarily affect all states equally, it’s definitely something that we need to be very aware of and very in tune with here in the Tampa Bay area," Snipes said.

What's next:

On Friday, TPA officials told FOX 13 they are keeping a close eye on the downturn in passenger traffic and will be watching the numbers closely over the summer period to see if the trend continues.

