Drug dealer pleads guilty to manslaughter in overdose death of Plant High student, gets 10 years in prison

A drug dealer who was facing first-degree murder charges for his role in the death of a Plant High School student five years ago has pleaded guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge.

Garland Layton entered the guilty plea in exchange for 10 years in prison and seven years of probation.

Layton had been set to go to trial in the death of Plant High School student Katie Golden, who died of a heroin overdose in April 2017 at the home of her boyfriend, Titan Goodson.

Prosecutors Scott Harmon said Layton was the drug dealer that sold the drugs to Golden and Goodson.

Court documents showed that Goodson never called paramedics after he found Golden unresponsive.

Investigators said a few hours went by until he told his grandfather, who then called for help. But by that time, it was too late.

Goodson was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Golden's death, but later pleaded guilty to reduced charges of evidence tampering and drug possession.

He served a year in jail, followed by 10 years of probation, and was set to testify against Layton if the case went to trial.

"If you distribute heroin or other opioid drugs, you're going to be responsible and you’re going to go to prison," Harmon warned.

But the prosecutor also shared the positive changes that resulted from the case.

"It led to the evolution of the opioid task force that we now have with the Tampa Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office -- that is so important, that is leading to so many prosecutions," Harmon explained.

Layton is now the second drug dealer to plead guilty to manslaughter charges in Hillsborough County.

The first was Chrystal Gayle Post back in April, who sold drugs to a woman who died from a lethal overdose. Post is also serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Layton's punishment is just beginning, and for Katie Golden's family, it's not a moment too soon.

"They have put two bad guys in jail for the death of our daughter, so we are pleased," said Cliff Golden. "It is justice for Katie."

The Goldens admitted that going through a trial would have been tough, but agreeing to a plea deal wasn't easy either.

"It was hard on the ears at first but we realized that was the best path for all of us," he acknowledged.

At a news conference, Golden thanked suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for championing his daughter's case.

Warren, who was aware of the resolution in the case, released a statement Monday afternoon:

"For five years, people in the system said we shouldn’t bother going after those responsible for Katie’s death. I made it my mission to deliver justice, and I knew all that fighting was worth it when I spoke with Katie’s family after the conviction was finalized last week."

The Golden family also thanked the current administration under Suzy Lopez for resolving the case.