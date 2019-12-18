Elderly father dies, adult son injured after being hit by SUV along Gulf-to-Bay

article

One person is dead and second remains hospitalized after they were hit by an SUV in Clearwater this morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. Clearwater police said a father and his adult son, who live near where the crash happened, were crossing Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Fernwood Avenue -- not far from Belcher Road -- when they were hit by a Chevrolet Suburban.

Police said 80-year-old Ernest LeBlanc died from his injuries at Mease Countryside Hospital. His son, 48-year-old Barry LeBlanc is in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The 34-year-old male driver, from Clearwater, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard for several hours, but one lane has since reopened.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.