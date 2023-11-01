Electric buses bought with Volkswagen settlement money to hit the streets of Pinellas County

People will soon get a look at the future of public transit in Pinellas County.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, PSTA, will show off its brand new zero-emission electric buses, paid for with the settlement money from a Volkswagen emissions scandal.

With the help of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, PSTA managed to secure $18 million from a large, multi-billion-dollar settlement that Volkswagen has been paying the government after the carmaker was caught cheating on emissions testing for its cars.

"Volkswagen lied and pumped extra pollution into Florida’s air, so they had to pay up. We went after a share of that money to reduce future pollution and continue PSTA’s leadership in sustainability," said PSTA CEO Brad Miller.

On Wednesday, the company will debut the first of what will eventually be 60 new zero-emission vehicles added to its fleet using the settlement money.

PSTA bus on street.

The new vehicles will allow PSTA to "retire" dozens of diesel-fueled buses soon, which will certainly benefit local air quality.

According to PSTA spokeswoman Stephanie Rank, each new electric bus cuts carbon emissions by 135 tons per year.

"With each bus, electric bus that we have, we save about $20,000 for each electric bus," Rank said. "We are doing our due diligence to help future generations and reduce our carbon emissions in the future."

PSTA already has about 80 hybrid buses and six fully electric buses in their fleet, but these new zero-emission models were purchased from a different manufacturer, GILLIG, and will feature improvements like double the battery power, and a smoother more comfortable ride for passengers thanks to some interior differences.

Experts say Florida is the second-leading market for electric vehicles behind California, so the infrastructure needs to keep up with the growing demand.

The challenges with that include cost, time, and putting more electrical charging stations at bus stations, or places like theme parks, restaurants and hotels.

Aerial view of PSTA bus.

PSTA currently has seven charging stations on campus for their buses and plan on adding more around the county.

They say these newer buses can be fully charged in two to three hours.

PSTA has pledged to go all-electric by 2050, but a more short term goal is to have 14 of these newer electric buses on the road by the end of the year, and 60 in three years.

The unveiling will begin at 1 p.m. at the fuel storage complex at PSTA headquarters.