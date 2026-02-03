Energy company expands footprint, including adding jobs at Gibsonton plant

The Brief Siemens Energy is investing $1 billion into the workforce in the United States, with some of its manufacturing work happening in Gibsonton. The company's president of North America said data centers and increased manufacturing are driving up power demand. The company is also focusing on artificial intelligence by expanding its Orlando location, where they are building an AI laboratory.



Siemens Energy is making its footprint larger in the Bay Area by investing $1 billion dollars into the workforce in the United States, with a lot of the work happening at its plant in Gibsonton.

What we know:

This means more job opportunities for these highly skilled workers and a boost to our economy.

In an interview on Tuesday, the company's president of North America said while their largest investments in the United States are in North Carolina and Mississippi, Tampa Bay plays a big part of their success.

At its plant in Gibsonton, they create blades and vanes that are used on gas turbines.

RELATED: Hundreds of new jobs coming to Hillsborough County manufacturing plant

That's the engine at the heart of a power plant which produces power for homes and businesses.

The company explained that this expansion is important to meet the growth of the United States because data centers and increased manufacturing are driving a sharp rise in power demand.

READ: Fort Meade residents protest proposed data center, developers respond to questions

What they're saying:

The company calls the Tampa Bay location a feeder plant into other investments around the country.

Tampa is one of the most important investments that we're making," Matt Neal, the president of Siemens Energy North America, explained. "We make blades and vanes for gas turbines, and that's the only facility for Siemens Energy in the world where we only manufacture blades and vanes."

READ: Impact on bills after Duke Energy asks customers across Florida to conserve power during cold snap

He went on to explain the importance of these parts to their business and the world.

"These are really critical components for gas turbines, allowing us to build more gas turbines, to service more gas turbines and, right now with growth and electrification in the U.S. driven by data centers, blades and vanes are critical for the supply chain," he explained.

Big picture view:

The company is also expanding their Orlando location to upgrade research and development by building an artificial intelligence laboratory.

The president said about twenty-five percent of U.S. power generation relies on the company's technology.

Even the United States Secretary of Interior talked about the expansion, saying the investment is a big part of our power grid supply chain and is part of President Trump's plan to bring major manufacturing back to America.

Local perspective:

The company has more than twelve-thousand employees across twenty-five facilities, including eight manufacturing locations, which includes the plant in Gibsonton.

They explained they are always hiring and if you're interested in a job, look at their career page.

You can find that here.