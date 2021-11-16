Environmental activists, state at odds over how to spend $1B Everglades restoration fund

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pledging to spend nearly $1 billion on Everglades restoration and water quality improvements in his next budget. Environmental advocates say it's desperately needed, but some are concerned about how the money will be spent.

"All in all, this is a lot of really, really good stuff. We're excited about the progress that we have made, but we know that there's a lot more we have to do," DeSantis said.

As part of the $960 million proposal, $660 million would be spent on supporting at least three existing projects, including the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP), which was approved by Congress and provides flood protection, water supply and saltwater intrusion prevention.

"The devil is in the details. I want to know exactly where it's going so our initial reaction is somewhat of a concern," Sierra Club Florida Organizer Diana Umpierre said.

As Umpierre explains, part of the funding announced Tuesday would go toward the EAA Reservoir Project which is an existing program that includes putting a deep water reservoir in the Everglades Agricultural Area. It's something Umpierre is against.

"That's not restoration putting in what's basically going to be another cesspool of dirty water," Umpierre said.

Instead, the Sierra Club has been advocating for water storage south of Lake Okeechobee which would require the state to purchase land currently owned by the sugar industry.

"There might be some components of his budget that do accomplish some things that do provide restoration benefits, but certainly we're not really encouraged by what we're seeing," Umpierre said.

Also part of the proposal, $50 million would go toward restoring Florida’s world-renowned springs as well as $3 million to be put toward removing invasive Burmese pythons.

"We're still digging through the details on his budget. Hopefully, there are some things are going to the right priorities that actually prevent any more pollution than yeah we'll be happy for it," Umpierre said.