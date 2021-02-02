Environmental stewardship and interactive learning at St. Pete pier's Tampa Bay Watch

Children and adults are learning more about the vast and complex Tampa Bay estuary, thanks to the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center.

The museum opened its doors in July 2020 during the unveiling of the new St. Pete Pier.

Since then, they’ve been entertaining and educating visitors while highlighting the wonder and challenges of our estuary, which is the largest in the state of Florida.

There are plenty of opportunities inside and outside for interactive learning activities. There are also a wide range of programs from after school options to science Saturdays and even dissection learning lessons.

Education Coordinator Sarah Rubin says the goal is to immerse visitors with a better understanding of the ecosystems that make up Tampa Bay and how we can better preserve our home.

Advertisement

For more information, visit their website, tbwdiscoverycenter.org.