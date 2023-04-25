Escaped inmate captured after disappearing from work release program in Pasco County

article

A Pasco County inmate who escaped from a work release program on April 21 has been captured in Hillsborough County.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Patrick Carlson walked away from a work release program in the Mandarin Drive area of Tarpon Springs and was on the run for several days.

At the time, law enforcement officers believed he may have fled northbound on foot or bicycle into the Anclote area of Pasco County.

Officials did not specifically say where Carlson was caught, only that he was located in Hillsborough County.