Escaped prisoner found after hours-long search in Pinellas County, deputies say

Investigators in Pinellas County say they found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange after a search that lasted more than seven hours.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the probation and parole office on Ulmerton Road after receiving reports that a prisoner escaped.

Daniel Sawyer, 21, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer and an Allied Universal Services transport officer around 10:52 a.m. Friday, detectives said.

The 21-year-old ran off on foot toward Ulmerton Road with one handcuff still secured to his right hand, Pinellas County deputies said.

The sheriff's office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's bloodhound conducted an extensive search for several hours Friday.

Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.