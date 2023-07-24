Evidence in Tampa rapper Billy Adams’ murder case shows possible gang ties

Days after he was acquitted on double murder charges, prosecutors said Tampa rapper Billy Adams shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend.

He's now facing murder charges her death and that of her unborn child. New evidence released in the case also shows possible gang ties.

His murder case went before a Tampa judge Monday morning, and the list of witnesses and evidence against him made the biggest splash.

Legal expert Anthony Rickman said it shows how strong the state's case is against him.

"We see from the evidence that Adams is talking over the jailhouse calls," Rickman said. "I tell my clients all the time, don’t talk on the jail phone, because prosecutors listen to it and they do. We know from this particular case, that something he said in jailhouse calls has relevance in someway, shape, or form in this case."

The new documents also show possible evidence of gang activity.

"We know that there’s possible gang affiliation, which can be used potentially at sentencing if he is convicted," explained Rickman.

In January, Adams was acquitted of two murder charges after he claimed self-defense and the jury believed him. Three days later, Prosecutor said he devised a ruse to lure his pregnant girlfriend, Alana Sims, to a celebration party and gunned her down in cold blood.

Her body was found lying next to her car in Easton park, a Tampa subdivision. Sims' toddler was found asleep in his car seat nearby uninjured.

After his arrest, Adams wanted a speedy trial over his attorney's objections writing to the court, "I do not consent to the waiver of my speedy trial right." However, days later he changed his mind.

Rickman says that’s the best decision he’s made yet.

"The defendant is fighting for his life – literally – and there is so much evidence that the defense has to go through. So many witnesses to talk to. By demanding a speedy trial, Adams would’ve been really handcuffing himself and hindering his own defense," explained Rickman.

Adams is back in court in November, and there’s a good chance a trial date could be set.