Facebook video series gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

Most dog owners try to keep their pets out of the garden, but the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center created a sensory garden just for its furry residents.

"It's basically a free reign for them to come out, relax and just get to be a dog," shared Lauryn Postiglione from the Pet Resource Center.

The Pet Resource Center created a full garden and outdoor environment complete with climbing rocks, vegetation and a sandbox for the animals there at the center.

"The sand, once they dig down, is cool, so a lot of them like to dig in that and lay down in the cool sand," Postiglione explained.

A behind-the-scenes look at the Pet Resource Center was created as part of a new outreach by Hillsborough County to give county residents a chance to see what goes on there.

"Tail Waggin' Tuesdays" is live on the Pet Resource Center's Facebook page at 2 p.m. every two weeks.

"We want to be able to show people the tools that we have in here to help our dogs while they're with us and to kind of give people more information as well," Postiglione said. "Our next Facebook live is going to be talking to one of our behavior and wellness team members... to talk about playgroups and why we do those for the dogs."

Other planned episodes will share more information about different animals in the shelter and the seasons coming up that impact the Pet Resource Center such as kitten season.

