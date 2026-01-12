Family mourns teen fatally struck by train while on his way to school

The Brief A Brandon family is grieving after 17-year-old Jamar Bond was hit and killed by a CSX freight train near Brandon High School. Investigators say the teen was walking near the tracks in dense fog when he was struck. Detectives are still working to determine exactly how the accident happened.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Jamar Bond was found unresponsive Thursday morning along train tracks near Lakewood Drive in Brandon.

Investigators say he was on his way to Brandon High School and was walking near the tracks when he was hit by a CSX freight train.

Bond was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died one day later. Deputies say headphones were found near him, and the area was covered in dense fog at the time.

The backstory:

This is the second major loss for the family. Bond’s father died when Jamar was just eight years old, making the tragedy even more difficult for his mother and his 19-year-old twin sisters.

What they're saying:

Bond’s mother, Jewell McMillan, says she learned of her son’s death when a deputy came to her door early Thursday morning.

"I never expected it," she said, adding the last time she saw her son alive was the night before, when she kissed him goodnight.

Family members say Bond was full of life, loved basketball, and was known as a protector who enjoyed making others laugh. He had dreams of working in healthcare, engineering, or joining the Coast Guard.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet said exactly how the crash occurred or whether any additional factors played a role. The investigation remains ongoing.

What's next:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is continuing. Meanwhile, Bond’s family has launched a website, and plans to start a foundation in his honor.