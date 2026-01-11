Brandon man facing 22 charges after shots fired during road rage on I-75: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A man is accused of firing multiple gunshots at a vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says Genaldo Mercado, 33,admitted to firing three rounds from his gun at the victim’s vehicle. He told investigators he feared for his life during the road rage after the other vehicle slowed down and a passenger allegedly threw objects at his SUV. Mercado was arrested early Sunday morning and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. He faces 22 charges.



The backstory:

FHP says troopers responded to reports of a road rage shooting on northbound I-75 near Gibsonton Drive.

Troopers spotted the victim’s vehicle being chased by the suspect’s SUV as the vehicles exited I-75.

FHP says the victim’s car ran a red light while trying to escape the chase. Troopers followed the suspect, later identified as Genaldo Mercado, 33, as he got back on northbound I-75, passing the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.

Mercado continued northbound, taking the Interstate 4 westbound exit before getting off at the U.S. Highway 301 exit.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit and a deputy pulled over Mercado’s SUV.

Inside the vehicle were Mercado, another man and three children, ages 4, 12 and 8.

Troopers at the scene found spent shell casings on the driver’s side of the SUV and a handgun inside the vehicle.

Investigators spoke with the victims in Gibsonton and located their vehicle, which had been hit by three bullets.

FHP says Mercado admitted to firing three rounds from his gun at the victim’s vehicle. He told investigators he feared for his life during the road rage after the other vehicle slowed down and a passenger allegedly threw objects at his SUV.

Mercado was arrested early Sunday morning and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. He faces the following charges:

Child neglect (3 counts)

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle (3 counts)

Shooting at, within, or into a vehicle (3 counts)

Attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated firearm discharge (5 counts)

Reckless driving

Criminal mischief

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (5 counts)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony