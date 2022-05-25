Family of Sarasota boy killed in boating crash urges the use of cut-off switches at holiday weekend approaches

As Memorial Day Weekend approaches, Sarasota police hope boaters will take a moment to hear the story of 10-year-old Ethan Isaacs.

"Ethan woke up happy every day. He was just full of joy all the time," shared his father Greg Isaacs.

In a 10-minute video, Ethan's parents, brother, friends and first responders that tried to save his life recall November 21, 2020. Greg Isaacs had just helped his son gear up for sailing practice.

"I just said, ‘Have a good day bud,’ and took off," said Greg Isaacs.

In a short time, everything changed. While on the water with Sarasota Youth Sailing, Ethan's instructor fell overboard. His unmanned boat continued on, hitting several student's sailboats and Ethan.

In the video, Sarasota police officers Michael Skinner and Ron Dixon recount what happened.

"I put the tourniquet around his leg. You know I’ve always trained to put the tourniquet on friends, I never trained to put it on a little boy," stated Officer Skinner.

"It was a bad scene," said Officer Dixon.

Ethan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"I just kept telling him I was so sorry. I was so sorry that this happened to him, that I loved him," said Ethan’s mom Mindy Isaacs.

Since that day, Ethan's family has worked to pass Ethan's Law. It requires instructors of water sports to wear an engine cut-off switch. It also beefs up education in required boating classes on the importance of the switch.

PREVIOUS: FWC: Child killed in Sarasota Bay boat crash during youth sailing practice

Sarasota police are supporting the family.

"We would love to see the emergency cut-off switch be just like a seat belt, you just get used to it. You use it. The technology is there," said Officer Dixon.

The device comes standard on boats. If the operator falls off wearing the switch, the engine shuts off immediately.

"I want this emergency cut-off switch to have a ripple effect not only here on the Gulf Coast in the state of Florida, but I want this to be nationwide and worldwide that we can prevent what happened to Ethan," said Officer Skinner.

Officers Skinner and Dixon will never forget what happened to Ethan and they hope boaters understand the importance of the switch.

"There's really no reason why we have to have another tragic event to remind us to wear the emergency cutoff switches," said Officer Dixon.

As summer begins, Ethan's family hopes others will listen.

"I need Ethan to know I’m still fighting for him and we are trying to make change so this doesn't happen to another kid," said his dad.

LINK: To view the full video from Sarasota Police visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=695756905030352.

