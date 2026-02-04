Family seeks justice after deadly DUI crash in Pasco County

The Brief A Nashville family is still waiting for resolution in a Pasco County DUI manslaughter case. Florida Highway Patrol says a drunk-driving crash in July 2024 killed 26-year-old Anthony Pivacek. Kevin Marshall is charged with DUI manslaughter, with a court hearing scheduled on Thursday morning.



For over a year, Anthony Pivacek’s family has returned to Pasco County as the case stemming from his death slowly moves through the courts.

What we know:

The 26-year-old was killed in July 2024 during a wrong-way DUI crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

James Pivacek says each trip to the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center brings back painful memories.

Since the deadly crash, his family has traveled from Nashville to Dade City eight times for court hearings.

"You put in a lot of thoughts coming back with how you feel about this," James said. "There’s a lot of emotions and memories that pour back to you."

The backstory:

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened along State Road 56, just east of Morris Bridge Road.

That’s where a Dodge Durango, driven by Kevin Jomell Marshall, struck a Chevy Silverado while Marshall was driving drunk.

Marshall is charged with DUI manslaughter.

State troopers say his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.171, more than twice the legal limit.

Eighteen months later, a vigil still stands near the road as a reminder of the life that was lost.

"Anthony was a genuine individual," Pivacek said. "When you lose an individual like him, it’s very difficult to move on."

The other side:

Marshall’s attorney, Justin Petredis, provided FOX 13 a statement on behalf of his client.

"This is truly a heartbreaking tragedy and Mr. Marshall is devastated by the pain he has caused another family," the statement said. "He takes full responsibility for his actions. As a husband and father of five himself, with no criminal history whatsoever, he is overwhelmed with remorse and would give anything to change what has happened. He is extremely grateful to Anthony Pivacek’s family for allowing him to apologize to them face-to-face and though he knows that words will never undo the pain he has caused, he hopes that it gives them some measure of closure and contributes to their healing process. Mr. Marshall is ready to serve his sentence so he can get back to his family."

James Pivacek acknowledged that apology, saying it was difficult to hear yet meaningful.

"That was a hard thing to do and that took some guts," he said. "We appreciated that."

What's next:

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City.

If a plea deal is not reached, this case will move to a jury trial beginning Monday.

If convicted, Marshall could face up to 15 years in prison.

As the legal process drags on, Pivacek hopes for complete closure.

What they're saying:

"I want this to be over," he concluded. "I want to walk out of that door and never come back to Dade City, unless I’m passing through in my truck."