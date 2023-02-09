Father charged for son's death during illegal street racing crash in St. Pete

The father of a 13-year-old who was hit and killed by a motorcycle in St. Petersburg has been charged with neglect. Investigators said the man brought his son to watch illegal street racing before the deadly crash.

It happened on January 28. A crowd gathered that Saturday night along 28th Street N and 110th Ave to watch drivers illegally race on city streets.

St. Petersburg police said 34-year-old Johnny Julio Martin brought his 13-year-old son, Ethan to watch.

Johnny J. Martin (St. Pete PD)

As Saturday night turned to early Sunday morning, Ethan was trying to cross 28th Street but stepped into the path of a motorcycle going 100 miles an hour.

Ethan was killed, and another bystander was hurt.

HCSO image of Dodge Challenger involved in alleged street racing

RELATED: 14 arrested in connection to illegal street racing over Gasparilla weekend

Martin has been charged with felony child neglect and street racing as a spectator.

The crash comes after multiple arrests for street racing incidents around the Tampa Bay area.

Deputies in Hillsborough County announced a street racing crackdown about a week before the crash that killed Ethan in St. Petersburg.

HCSO arrested 14 for illegal street racing during Gasparilla weekend. Two more rounds of arrests brought the total to two-dozen.

locator video:

EF St Pete 13 YO Fatal WTVTME002 media encoder