Father, son wanted for assaulting 2 Seffner Hardee's employees, including a juvenile

A father and son are wanted on charges of burglary and child abuse after they attacked two employees at a Hardee’s restaurant in Seffner.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, according to the timestamp on surveillance video from inside the restaurant, which is located on E Hillsborough Avenue.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jeffrey Thomas Jackson and his son, Hunter Thomas Jackson got into an argument with restaurant employees. The video, which does not include audio, shows one of the men pointing at employees behind the counter and waving his hands in the air.

One of the employees walks around the counter toward the dining room and the two Jacksons. Just as the employee emerges from behind the counter, one of the men pushes the employee, who is no longer visible in the video.

Jeffrey and Hunter Jackson are accused of an attack on employees at a Seffner Hardee's restaurant (HCSO video)

However, it’s apparent a physical fight between the Jacksons and the employee ensues.

Another employee who was in the dining room runs over to help his colleague but ends up being the target of the attack.

The Jacksons kick and hit the employee, a juvenile according to HCSO, and even throw a chair at the young person as they lay on the floor.

Jeffrey and Hunter Jackson are accused of an attack on employees at a Seffner Hardee's restaurant (HCSO video)

The entire altercation lasts just more than a minute, according to the video. The Jacksons took off from the restaurant and deputies are working to track them down.

Jeffrey and Hunter Jackson both face charges of burglary of structure with assault or battery and aggravated child abuse.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeffrey and Hunter Jackson is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.