Father of a young man killed in Ybor City calls for gun safety

The family of 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel, one of two innocent bystanders killed in a shootout between two groups of young men in Ybor City on October 29, 2023, attended a hearing for two of the men accused in the killing.

Afterward the procedural hearing, the family spoke to FOX 13 News.

They are advocating for gun safety and the sorrow they continue to feel.

Harrison's mother, Brucie Boonstoppel, calls it "Mind Grief" and she says it's the hardest thing she's ever faced.

His father, Carl Boonstoppel, told FOX 13 that he wants gun owners to be more careful about where they leave their guns.

Brucie said a new playground for children with disabilities, recently named for Harrison Boonstoppel, was important to the family and their journey through grief following Harrison's death.

What's next:

A trial date has yet to be set. The family says it could be years before the judicial process is over.

The backstory:

Harrison Boonstoppel attended Pepin Academies. His mother says Harrison suffered from disabilities when he was younger.

His mother, Brucie, is well known as the longtime owner of a South Tampa dance studio where thousands of children learned ballet and tap.

