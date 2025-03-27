Leaders take steps toward naming New Tampa park after Ybor City shooting victim: ‘His life was a victory’

The Brief Tampa’s City Council discussed naming a New Tampa park after Harrison Boonstoppel on Thursday. The 20-year-old was killed while celebrating Halloween in Ybor City in 2023. A plaque at the New Tampa All Abilities Park is being developed to honor Boonstoppel, who had disabilities.



The Tampa City Council took the next step in naming a park in New Tampa in honor of a 20-year-old who was killed during Halloween celebrations in Ybor City in 2023.

PICTURED: Harrison Boonstoppel.

In October 2023, a video posted to social media showed people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when several gunshots suddenly rang out.

According to Tampa police, a fight had broken out between two groups. By night’s end, 16 people were injured. 14-year-old Elijah Wilson and 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel were killed.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, the city council discussed naming the New Tampa All Abilities Playground, an all-inclusive park, after Boonstoppel.

PREVIOUS: Mother who lost son in Ybor City shooting launches movement against gun violence: 'We can make a difference'

"It's the first step of something good coming out of all of this, you know?" Ava Boonstoppel, Harrison’s twin sister, told FOX 13.

The twins’ mother, Brucie Boonstoppel, stood next to Tampa’s Chief of Police Lee Bercaw Thursday and told councilmembers about the physical and developmental challenges her son faced during his life.

PICTURED: Brucie Boonstoppel next to Bercaw.

"His life was a victory," the mother said Thursday.

Dig deeper:

She said her son spent time in the NICU as a premature baby, wore leg braces while learning to walk, was later fitted for a cochlear implant, and also had to attend weekly therapies.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PICTURED: Harrison Boonstoppel.

"It makes me joyous to think that his name will be on that park because that was part of his life growing up," Brucie Boonstoppel said.

PREVIOUS: Ybor City shooting victim’s family starts memorial fund in honor of son: ‘We can give to the community’

This playground is fully inclusive and sensory-friendly. It has play pieces that are wheelchair accessible and sections geared towards kids with autism and other disabilities.

What's next:

On Thursday, the city council asked staff to work on plans for a plaque that will have Harrison Boonstoppel’s picture on it, in addition to new signs that will be posted at the park.

PREVIOUS: Ybor City shooting: Mother of deceased victim marched against gun violence

The council is expected to take this up for a final vote at a future meeting.

The Source: FOX 13's Ariel Plasencia collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: