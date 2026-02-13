New FBI data highlights rise in domestic violence, teen dating abuse

The Brief New FBI data shows more than 11,000 people were killed by a domestic partner in the U.S. from 2020 to 2024, with 1.1 million domestic violence incidents reported in that time. Teen dating violence is also rising, with more than 70,000 reported cases, nearly 80% of victims are female. Local advocates say underreporting and limited funding for survivor services mean the true scope of domestic violence is likely even greater.



New FBI data is shedding light on a growing and deadly problem across the country: domestic violence.

A four-year study found increasing cases of domestic violence, with more than 11,000 people in the US killed by a domestic partner between 2020 and 2024. The FBI said more than 1.1 million incidents were reported during that same period.

Advocates say those figures are alarming, but likely undercount the true scale of abuse.

"We all know people who are currently in domestic violence relationships. We just don't know it because we don't talk about it," Lariana Forsythe, CEO of CASA, a Pinellas County domestic violence shelter and advocacy organization, said.

Big picture view:

In Pinellas County, CASA honored 17 lives lost to domestic violence during a candlelight vigil last October, a sobering reminder that the crisis is not just national, but local.

Forsythe says while reported cases continue to increase, funding for survivor services has not kept pace.

Forsythe pointed to Florida’s recently passed "Gabby Petito Bill," which requires law enforcement to conduct lethality assessments during domestic violence calls. However, advocates note the law did not include dedicated funding to expand victim support services statewide.

Dig deeper:

Another troubling trend in the FBI data: a rise in teen dating violence.

The study found more than 70,000 cases involving teen dating abuse, with nearly 80% of victims identified as female.

Advocates say the warning signs are showing up earlier and technology is playing a major role.

"Technology is a huge part of it. Teens are able to track and the information exchange, that's a big part of it," Forsythe said.

Experts warn behaviors like excessive jealousy, tracking a partner’s location, isolation from friends, and "love bombing" can be early indicators of coercive control that may escalate into violence.

Why you should care:

In a high-profile Hernando County case last spring, prosecutors charged 16-year-old Cameron Cubel with killing his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, Abriella Faye Elliott. A case State Attorney Bill Gladson said underscores the importance of recognizing red flags early.

"If you see them going down a path where there’s a boyfriend that’s extremely jealous or possessive or snooping around or something like that, be aware of that," Gladson said.

Forsythe echoes that message, urging parents to watch for unhealthy boundaries and isolation tactics in teen relationships.

"While it initially feels really good, that can be an indicator of somebody trying to get control in a relationship, and it might be a behavior that can turn dangerous down the line," Forsythe said.

Advocates say talking openly about boundaries and healthy relationships is key, especially as teens begin dating younger and spend more time communicating online.

CASA offers resources to help parents navigate those conversations and recognize early warning signs of abuse.