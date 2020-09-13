FHP: 1 dead following 4-vehicle crash in Sarasota

Expand / Collapse search
Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - A 41-year-old Port Charlotte woman was killed Saturday afternoon following a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the four vehicles were traveling north on I-75 when the front of the SUV driven by the 41-year-old woman collided with the rear of the second vehicle, the rear of the third vehicle and the rear of the fourth vehicle. The SUV traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with multiple trees and shrubbery. The woman was ejected from the SUV. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital via Bay Flight and pronounced dead. 

No one else was injured in the crash, according to the FHP.

The crash is under investigation. 
 