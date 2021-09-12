FHP: Drunk driver plows through fatal crash scene, nearly striking 2 troopers

article

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested James Edward Sharp III early Sunday morning after they say he drove drunk through the scene of a fatal crash.

According to FHP, troopers closed State Road 574 at Williams Road shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a fatal crash.

Troopers say Sharp drove through the road blockade, nearly hit two troopers, destroyed a laser mapping system and evidence, and continued driving without stopping.

Troopers pulled Sharp’s vehicle over and conducted field sobriety exercises because they say he showed signs of impairment. Sharp was arrested after failing the sobriety tests.

According to FHP, Sharp gave two breath samples at the Hillsborough County Jail which were above the legal limit.

Sharp is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and destruction of evidence.

