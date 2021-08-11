Find a little of everything at Skyway Marina Mall in St. Petersburg

Skyway Marina Mall is 80,000 square feet of shopping in St. Petersburg. It’s an indoor flea market, bazaar, and marketplace merged into one.

There are 70 vendors that offer an assortment of goods and services. You may spot some of your favorite local vendors from the Wagon Wheel or Mustang flea markets after they closed during the pandemic.

"My brother David and I started ‘Madam Naka’s Emporium’ as an answer to what I was going to do during the pandemic," shared owner, Nancy Gamble.

Madam Naka’s Emporium is an antiques shop that sells just about anything. The shop also sells unique finds online on Ebay and Etsy.

"I've been a collector since I was six years old. I sell medals badges, uniforms, field gear, flight gear. Anything military from pre-World War II, World War II and World War II up to the Vietnam era," said Veteran Audie Hamrick, owner of Gun Runners Reef.

Visitors can find authentic uniforms and other historic pieces worn by servicemen thanks to Hamrick’s decades of collecting.

Skyway Marina Mall offers free parking, so you can explore shops without an extra cost.

The bazaar indoor flea market is only open on weekends.

The mall is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. On weekdays, they open at 11 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. On Sunday, they’re open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

LINK: For more information visit, www.skywaymarinamall.com.