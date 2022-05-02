Fire breaks out at Brandon home twice following lightning storm

article

Hillsborough County firefighters responded to a Brandon home twice within a day after a storm swept through Sunday evening.

According to fire officials, they first responded to the home in the 400 block of Van Reed Manor Drive around 7:30 p.m. They said they received a 911 call reporting a lightning strike and smoke coming from the roof.

Fire crews said they had the fire under control within 15 minutes and remained to cool materials until 11:30 p.m.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said three adult relatives evacuated and were not at home when the second fire occurred Monday morning. A 911 call was made just after 6 a.m. to report another house fire at the same residence.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of both fires remains under investigation.