Suspected armed carjacker arrested after she tried taking another car in Pasco County: PCSO

What we know:

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a woman, later identified as 44-year-old Africa Jones, pulled a gun on someone and stole their vehicle around 5:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of US Hwy. 19 in Holiday.

Afterward, deputies said she tried to take another vehicle by brandishing a gun in the 7200 block of SR. 54 in New Port Richey.

Deputies said they spotted Jones driving near the second location and pulled her over.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

After stopping the vehicle, deputies said they found the weapon used in the carjacking and attempted carjacking.

There were no reported injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect and the victims did not know each other.

The carjacking and attempted carjacking are still under investigation.