TECO customers hit with fourth rate hike in last 13 months

The Brief TECO bills have gone up by $8.88 a month for the average customer. The latest increase is the fourth in 13 months, putting a strain on working families. TECO says higher bills are driven by hurricane recovery costs.



Once again, TECO customers are seeing higher electric bills after a new base rate increase. This marks the fourth time TECO bills have gone up over the last 13 months.

What we know:

For a typical TECO customer — using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity — this latest increase means paying $8.88 more on average each month.

The increase comes on top of other changes approved over the past year. Those include a storm recovery surcharge, fuel cost adjustments and a base rate hike that took effect in January 2025.

Many customers such as Steven Stevens say the repeated increases are hitting fixed-income households the hardest.

What they're saying:

"I’m concerned for more of the senior citizens on a set income," he said. "Tampa Electric keeps raising and raising those rates."

TECO says the biggest driver of higher bills over the past year has been storm recovery fees following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Those charges average about $20 a month for a typical household.

As for what the most recent rate hike is funding, TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs says it pays for projects that were completed in 2025.

"This includes three energy storage facilities, two solar plants and also some improvements to power plants that made them more efficient," she said.

What's next:

TECO says the storm recovery fee is temporary and will expire in August. That means customers could see about a 12% decrease by September.

Rising electric bills have also fueled frustration among customers across the Tampa Bay area. Some residents have signed petitions and called for legal action, arguing the repeated increases are unfair.

For customers struggling to pay their electric bills, TECO is encouraging people to call them directly. The utility says it will work with customers to set up payment plans and explore assistance options.