Fire sparks at business in Hyde Park Village: Crews

The Brief A fire sparked at a business in Hyde Park Village on West Snow Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. The fire originated in the kitchen of the business, according to TFR. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.



What we know:

Crews said they received a report of a fire alarm in the 1600 block of West Snow Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. and received more calls about smoke coming from a building.

Arriving firefighters said they found a commercial structure with fire and smoke showing from the top roof section of the building. They said they began working to extinguish the fire, which started in the kitchen.

Aerial units worked to stop the fire from spreading, and crews said it was under control within 30 minutes.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation, TFR said.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear which business in Hyde Park the fire started in.