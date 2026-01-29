Gasparilla flotilla route shortened due to weather concerns as law enforcement continues safety preps

article

The Brief Due to expected windy conditions, the Gasparilla pirates decided to shorten their flotilla route, similar to what they did in 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will keep a close eye on the water thanks to the help of 77 boats from 40 agencies. Officials are warning novice boaters to stay off the water and consider celebrating on land instead.



Due to expected windy conditions, the Gasparilla pirates decided to shorten their flotilla route this year.

The backstory:

Typically, the flotilla leaves from Ballast Point Park and travels across Hillsborough Bay before going up the Seddon Channel to the Tampa Convention Center. That’s where the pirates successfully capture the key from the mayor, which sets off a day of partying.

This year, the flotilla won’t go across Hillsborough Bay at all.

Gasparilla organizers say it will start close to the Seddon Channel – which eliminates any travel across open waters -- and then it’ll do what it normally does: Move through the channel between Davis and Harbour Islands to the Convention Center.

READ: Gasparilla 2026 Guide: Here’s what you need to know

The flotilla route was shortened like this back in 2022 due to the weather.

"My advice would be to stay off the water this year and enjoy it by land," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Thursday. "If you decide to come out, make sure that you give yourself plenty of room in between boats. We see every year where inexperienced and novice boaters get a little too close, and we're playing bumper boats out there."

Dig deeper:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be watching the water closely on Saturday.

There will be 77 vessels from 40 different agencies out on the water.

READ: Gasparilla 2026: Cold weather prep underway ahead of potentially coldest parade in Tampa history

"We have divers that are trained that will be on every boat out here in case someone falls in the water and there has to be a rescue," Chronister added.

On Thursday, he also reminded boaters not to drink while boating.

"Under no circumstances, as an operator in any vessel out here, under any condition, should you ever be consuming alcoholic beverages, especially this weekend when it's going to be as challenging as we expect it to be," Chronister added.