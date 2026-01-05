Fire tears through vehicles at Grand Hyatt hotel garage: TFR

The Brief Several cars were on fire Monday afternoon in a garage at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Few details have been released, but Tampa Fire Rescue said it had several crews on scene at the hotel located at 2900 Bayport Drive. No injuries were reported.



Several cars were on fire Monday afternoon in the garage at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue said it had several crews on scene at the hotel located at 2900 Bayport Drive. Firefighters said the fire started on the second floor and was contained to the parking garage. It did not impact the hotel, according to TFR.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Firefighters said the blaze was difficult to battle because it was in the parking garage, and they couldn't drive their trucks right to it. Crews added that they had to use some smaller, pickup truck-type vehicles and had to manually put hoses in.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters said that 10 vehicles in the parking garage sustained significant damage, and TFR and the Tampa Police Department are working to determine the owners of those vehicles.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.