Firefighters pull out all the stops to rescue beloved teddy bear from roof of Florida school

After a child threw a fellow student’s beloved stuffed bear onto the roof of the Heritage Charter Academy in Cape Coral, Florida, in early March, local police and fire crews pulled together to rescue it.

Principal Shelly Homan said a first-grader had thrown a kindergarten student’s Rockstar Freddy toy onto the roof. Students asked School Resource Officer Carl Cannady to get it down and he called on a nearby fire crew for assistance.

A firefighter used a cherry picker to reach the rooftop and retrieve Freddy, who is then reunited with his thankful owner, Ashton.

Ashton is seen squeezing the bear tight before high-fiving the firefighter in thanks.