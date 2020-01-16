Firefighters rescue pets after kitchen fire got out of control in Sun City
SUN CITY, Fla. - A cat and dog are safe with their family after a fire broke out inside their home, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said a kitchen fire got out of control in Sun City Thursday morning. They doused it with water before it spread, but the home filled with smoke.
While no humans were inside the home, firefighters rescued the family’s cat and dog, Jeszy and Rocky.
No one was injured.