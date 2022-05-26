Flag volunteers needed at Bay Pines National Cemetery for Memorial Day

article

Bay Pines National Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help place flags on all of their veteran gravesites.

More than 25,000 flags will need to be placed by this Sunday. The event is organized by the Flags for Fallen Vets.

Volunteers will need to register with them before this weekend.

If you're interested, you can sign up here or learn more about the organization by heading over to their website: www.flagsforfallenvets.com.

The flags will stay on display through Memorial Day and all of next week.