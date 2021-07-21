Florida AG Ashley Moody tests positive for COVID-19, despite vaccine

article

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says, despite being vaccinated, she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Moody said she got the positive test result earlier in the day. She said she got her vaccine earlier this year.

Moody said she was experiencing mild symptoms and her family "is in good health."

"As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health," her tweet said.

With rapidly rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Florida, Bay Area doctors are sounding alarms. Experts think this upsurge in cases is largely due to the delta variant, which is more infectious than previous strains. Most infections are among those who are unvaccinated, however, breakthrough cases are possible.

The Sunshine State is quickly becoming a coronavirus hotspot, with high community spread. New COVID-19-19 infections nearly doubled last week, topping 45,000. The exponential increase of new cases is happening across every age group.