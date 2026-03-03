Florida caregiver accused of stealing nearly $100K from elderly patient

article

A Jacksonville caregiver has been accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from one of the elderly patients that she was caring for.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office began an investigation back in January 2025 after the victim reported that money was missing from her account.

What we know:

According to detectives, the scheme began in February 2024 when 38-year-old Stacy Gordon allegedly used the victim's personal information to open a fraudulent credit card account.

Courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

That account was later linked to Gordon’s Companion Care, a business that Gordon owned and operated.

After a warrant was issued, detectives were able to track her down in New Jersey, and she was brought back to Florida.

By the numbers:

Between April and November 2024, authorities confirmed that Gordon took $98,075.95 from the victim.

Detectives say that Gordon acted with intent to deprive the elderly patient of her property.

Gordon is currently being held at the St. Johns County Jail, and she faces the following charges:

Scheme to defraud ($50,000 or more)

Criminal use of personal identification information

Grand theft

Exploitation of an elderly person

What we don't know:

The name of the victim was not released to protect her privacy.