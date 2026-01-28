Florida CFO holding press conference in downtown St. Pete about government accountability

Press play on the FOX 13 video player above to watch the press conference. It is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Brief Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia is holding a press conference in downtown St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon about government accountability. The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at The Birchwood, located at 340 Beach Dr NE.



Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia is speaking in downtown St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon regarding government accountability.

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at The Birchwood, located at 340 Beach Dr NE.

READ MORE: Florida CFO proposes legislative reforms to curb local government overspending

Few details have been shared at this time, but CFO Ingoglia's team says he is expected to discuss information about government accountability during the press conference.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as more information is released.