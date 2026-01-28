Florida CFO holding press conference in downtown St. Pete about government accountability
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia is speaking in downtown St. Petersburg Wednesday afternoon regarding government accountability.
The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at The Birchwood, located at 340 Beach Dr NE.
READ MORE: Florida CFO proposes legislative reforms to curb local government overspending
Few details have been shared at this time, but CFO Ingoglia's team says he is expected to discuss information about government accountability during the press conference.
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as more information is released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia.