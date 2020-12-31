Florida confirms presence of UK COVID-19 strain

The Florida Department of Health confirmed it has detected the presence of a new, likely more transmissible variant of the novel coronavirus, originally detected in the United Kingdom.

Experts say they anticipate "little to no impact on the effectiveness" of the current Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being distributed in the United States.

The strain has also been detected in Colorado and California, triggering questions about how the variant circulating in England arrived in the U.S. and whether it is too late to stop it now, with top experts saying it is probably already spreading elsewhere in the United States.

LINK: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

British authorities are blaming the new variant of the coronavirus for soaring infection rates in London and southeast England. They say the new version is more easily transmitted than the original, but stress there is no evidence it makes people sicker.

Advertisement

The confirmed case in Colorado is a National Guardsman in his 20s who hadn’t been traveling, officials said. He has mild symptoms and is isolating at his home near Denver, while another Guard member has a suspected case.

They had been sent last week to a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.

Details about the case in California were limited, but Gov. Gavin Newsome said it was detected in San Diego County.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map