Florida couple trying to sell drugs to man they met on Snapchat robbed at gunpoint: CCSO

Three suspects, including a teenager, have been arrested after Florida deputies said they robbed a couple at gunpoint during a drug deal.

What we know:

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the victims met someone named ‘Trey’ on Snapchat and planned to sell him marijuana.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on January 8, the couple was in a driveway when a vehicle showed up and ‘Trey’ got out and pointed a handgun at them.

Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Then, according to investigators, two masked men got out of the vehicle and started patting the victims down for more items to steal.

After the suspects searched both victims at gunpoint, deputies say one of the masked robbers punched the woman in the face before all the suspects drove off.

Dig deeper:

Detectives identified the first suspect as 21-year-old Trey Michael Jacobs.

Investigators said Jacobs’ girlfriend, Bridget Alexandria Butcher, 23, obstructed law enforcement by helping Jacobs evade arrest.

She was arrested on January 10 and charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery, a third-degree felony.

Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Jacobs was located later that day and arrested. He was charged with robbery with a firearm, a first-degree felony.

A third suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested on January 12, 2026, in connection with the armed robbery.

He was charged with robbery with a firearm, a third-degree felony and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

By the numbers:

Deputies said the stolen iPhone was recovered, 2 firearms were seized and taken off the streets, along with multiple magazines, and over 120 rounds of ammunition.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact CCSO at 386-719-2005.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099 or www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.