Florida COVID-19 cases rise by 507 Thursday, bringing total to 2,484

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 507 since Wednesday evening as more people get tested across the state. The total as of Thursday evening stands at 2,484. Six deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 29 in the state.

Of the 2,484 cases, 2,352 are Florida residents while 125 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 29,114 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those, 24,855 have come back negative, while results are pending on 1,774.

Hillsborough County reported its first death from COVID-19 in the Thursday morning update, identified only as a 69-year-old resident. Highlands County reported a death Thursday, as well.

Bay Area by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 145

Pinellas: 65

Sarasota: 34

Manatee: 25

Pasco: 21

Sumter: 24

Polk: 20

Citrus: 11

Hernando: 9

DeSoto: 5

Highlands: 5

Hardee: 0

Meanwhile, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Pinellas County's "safer-at-home" order begins today. Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group is scheduled to finalize a similar order today.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

