Florida COVID-19 cases soar Wednesday, reaching 7,773; deaths top 100

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,032 since Tuesday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state.

That number represents the largest incremental case increase since the number of cases began being tracked at the beginning of March.

The total number of cases in Florida is now 7,773 and the number of deaths now at 101, an increase of 14 in 24 hours.

Of the 7,773 cases, 7,495 are Florida residents while 278 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 69,265 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 362

Pinellas: 233

Sarasota: 99

Manatee: 70

Sumter: 57

Polk: 90

Citrus: 23

Hernando: 28

Pasco: 51

Highlands: 21

DeSoto: 7

Hardee: 1

A total of 990 patients are hospitalized in Florida. The state is not providing a total number of "recovered' coronavirus cases.

Florida was reporting nearly 1,000 new cases per day each of the last few days. The governor had warned that delays in testing kits and test results could cause the numbers to fluctuate.

Drive-through testing at the Raymond James Stadium site in Tampa had stopped after kits ran out, but was resuming Wednesday for those who pre-registered. And several lawmakers have asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, something he has suggested he would only do if the president asks for it.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

