State education officials asking parents, students and teachers for input on returning to school

Virtual assignments and video lectures have been the norm for Florida students since schools closed in late March. School officials, at the state level, are asking for feedback on how to move forward with plans for summer and the upcoming fall semester.

The Florida Department of Education is using a new online survey to help collect that feedback. Officials said it will be anonymous.

Students, parents, and teachers are invited to take the online survey featuring the following questions:

What is your comfort level with students returning to school campuses?

Would you feel comfortable having students on school campuses during the Summer months ( i.e. summer reading camps, youth development activities, summer training for athletes) ?

Do you believe school campuses will be ready to open full time by regularly scheduled (mid-August) start date, or would you rather start after Labor Day?

They also ask questions about access to internet at home, and whether or not students have access to tablets or laptop for e-learning.

From the choice in questions, it’s clear school districts are facing some tough questions concerning summer programs, and likelihood of students returning to class in the fall.

You can find the survey by clicking here.