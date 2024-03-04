Early voting begins for Florida's GOP Primary in Hillsborough County: What you need to know

Early voting begins Monday for the GOP primary in Hillsborough and Polk counties, with several Tampa Bay area counties not far behind this week.

The Republican Party will hold a Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) on March 19, and that will be the only election, as the Florida Democratic Party only provided President Biden as an option.

The following Tampa Bay area counties will kick off early voting this week:

Hillsborough & Polk counties - Monday, March 4

Hardee County - Wednesday, March 7

Citrus County - Thursday, March 8

Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Sarasota , and Highlands counties - Saturday, March 11

Voters must bring one or two forms of ID. Those who vote by mail can bring in their ballot and skip the lines at any early vote site.

Only those registered with the Republican Party can vote in this election.