Man accused of killing brother 3 months after serving prison time for manslaughter to remain behind bars

The man accused of intentionally ramming a car into his brother twice, killing him, appeared before a judge Friday afternoon, who told him he’ll remain in jail under no bond.

Tyree Gland is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his brother, Taiwan Gland Sr., on Monday in St. Petersburg. According to St. Pete Police, early Monday morning, the brothers got into an argument and Tyree intentionally hit Taiwan Gland Sr. with a car twice at Seventh Avenue and Twelfth Street South.

SPPD says 34-year-old Tyree was just released from prison three months ago after serving 15 years for a manslaughter conviction.

"He just got out a few months ago, and now, with his own brother, he commits another murder, kills his own brother, and he's now facing another very, very serious charge of first-degree murder," Yolanda Fernandez, St. Pete Police Department’s Spokesperson, said.

Tyree Gland mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just hours after they attended a vigil for Taiwan’s 18-year-old son Taiwan Gland Jr. who was shot and killed last week at the Citrus Grove Apartments in St. Pete. Police haven’t made any arrests in that case but say they do not believe the two cases are related.

"This has been a really a difficult time for that family. They've had two murders in that family and another family member that's a suspect. It's just a lot of terrible incidents that have occurred. So, at least we were able to bring closure to one of these murders and were able to get Tyree behind bars so that he doesn't hurt anyone else," Fernandez said.

Taiwan Gland Jr. was shot and killed days before his father was run over.

The judge on Friday also appointed Tyree Gland an attorney. Taiwan Gland Sr.’s wife, Angela Gland, was in the courtroom. She sat with tears in her eyes looking at her brother-in-law, now charged with killing her husband.

Angela Gland said Taiwan Gland Sr. was funny, like a big kid, a father of five and truly cared about his brother. She said he visited him in prison throughout the 15 years he was there. Angela Gland said she doesn’t have words to describe her family’s pain.

Pictured: Taiwan Gland and wife

Police arrested Tyree Gland on Thursday night. Officers also arrested 32-year-old Sebastian Williams on Wednesday. He was the passenger in the car when the incident happened and is charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. His bond is set at $100,000.

Taiwan Gland Sr. and Tyree Gland’s mother wrote on social media that she has lost two sons and a grandson all at once. She said she couldn’t process what had happened.

