Florida lawmakers revisit hurricane law after critics say it froze local planning

What we know:

State Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a Republican representing parts of Pinellas County, says Senate Bill 840 is designed to fix unintended consequences of Senate Bill 180. The latter measure is a sweeping hurricane recovery law passed during the 2025 Legislative Session.

SB 180 was created to prevent cities and counties from imposing moratoriums or tougher land-use rules that could slow rebuilding after hurricanes. But DiCeglie says last-minute language added during the legislative process created problems he didn’t anticipate.

"That broad definition has created several unintended consequences across the state," DiCeglie said in an interview with FOX 13 News. He said some local governments became "paralyzed" and unsure what actions they were legally allowed to take.

The Backlash:

Planning advocates say SB 180 goes well beyond disaster recovery and freezes local decision-making across Florida, even in communities barely affected by storms.

In October 2025, the nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida called for repealing parts of the law, arguing it "undermines communities of the basic ability to plan responsibly for growth, infrastructure, and the environment."

The group has said SB 180’s vague language makes it unclear what cities and counties are allowed to do, discouraging local action on issues like stormwater management and environmental protection.

Why you should care:

SB 840 has cleared its first committee stop, passing the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously on January 20. The measure is now headed to the Senate Rules Committee. Lawmakers will decide whether the bill strikes the right balance or whether critics will continue calling for broader changes.